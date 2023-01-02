Drone shot of residential buildings on Hillsborough River in Tampa, Fla. (Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A new listing of the best places to live in Florida by Forbes Advisor put Tampa at No. 1.

Citing positive attractions for young adults and families, as well as “pristine beaches,” Tampa was the best place to live in the Sunshine State.

The Forbes analysis of which cities were Florida’s best examined things to do, median home prices, median salaries, crime levels, and population sizes, to name a few.

While Miami was named the “most vibrant,” and Orlando was “most prominent” according to Forbes, Tampa had the right mix of museums, sports teams, job opportunities, tourism, and a commitment to the arts.

The area has also seen a big move for businesses coming to the area, making it more of a destination for those looking to change up their scene. In addition to the new businesses and new job opportunities, Tampa is also in a drivable zone to get to other popular cities with different attractions, like Orlando or Miami.

“Tampa has also experienced an influx of employers across several industries ranging from advanced manufacturing to financial services and life sciences. Tourism and MacDill Air Force Base also play a pivotal role,” Forbes said. “While Tampa offers everything you need for daily life, Orlando is also a two-hour drive and Miami is only four hours away.”

While home values are relatively higher than some of the other cities on the list, Tampa’s median income of $55,600 and low unemployment rate put it above places like Gainesville, Orlando, and even Miami. Compared to Tampa, Miami had a lower median income and higher median home prices, in addition to a higher cost for monthly expenses.

Here’s the Forbes Advisor top 10 for Florida’s best places to live.