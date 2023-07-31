NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida city has been the site of three shark attacks in a single month, according to officials.

NBC affiliate WESH reported that a 22-year-old surfer from Oviedo was bitten on the ankle at 9:30 a.m. Monday.

The surfer was said to be ok after being hospitalized for the bite. According to officials, he said that he saw sharks in the water before but not when he was attacked.

This is the fourth attack in Volusia County for this year, but for New Smyrna Beach, this is the third incident for the month of July.

Earlier this month, two surfers were bitten within the same weekend, with one of them suffering serious injuries to his foot.

AZ Animals previously designated New Smyrna Beach as the “shark bite capital of the world” due to the number of attacks that happen there.

The website said the area attracts sharks with its higher baitfish populations from the tidal flow from the Ponce De Leon Inlet. They are then provoked by the humans splashing in the water.

According to SwimOutlet.com, surfers are specifically attacked because they resemble a struggling seal, which sharks prefer to the lean and bony surfers.