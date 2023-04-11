TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 69-year-old Florida woman ‘struck gold’ after claiming a million-dollar prize from the Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme scratch-off game.
According to the Florida Lottery, Maureen Watson-Richards, 69, of North Miami Beach, claimed her $1 million prize at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.
Watson-Richards’ odds of winning the second-place prize were 1-in-1,925,599. Only four of the 24 second-place prizes remain to be paid out. All of the $15 million top prizes have been claimed.
|Prize Amount
|Odds of Winning
|Total Prizes
|Prizes Remaining
|Prizes Paid
|$15,000,000
|1-in-11,553,592
|4
|0
|4
|$1,000,000
|1-in-1,925,599
|24
|4
|20
|$100,000
|1-in-2,310,718
|20
|3
|17
|$20,000
|1-in-59,478
|777
|91
|686
|$10,000
|1-in-59,555
|776
|102
|674
|$5,000
|1-in-19,929
|2,319
|273
|2,046
|$1,000
|1-in-821
|56,273
|7,076
|49,197
Watson-Richards bought her winning ticket from Publix, located at 1700 Northeast Miami Gardens Drive in North Miami Beach. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
The overall odds of winning the scratch-off game are 1-in-2.59.