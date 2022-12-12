PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pasco County woman won $1,000 a week for life from a CASH4LIFE drawing, the Florida Lottery announced Monday.

Lottery officials said Doreen Augustyn, 58, of Holiday, bought the winning Quick Pick ticket at the 7-Eleven at 3437 US Highway 19 in Holiday. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The Florida Lottery said Augustyn chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1 million. The prize was won from a drawing held on Aug. 20.

According to the Florida Lottery, the CASH4LIFE game offers two lifetime prizes. Players have the chance to win $1,000 a Day for Life or $1,000 a Week for Life.

CASH4LIFE drawings are held daily at 9 p.m. ET. To check the winning numbers, click here.