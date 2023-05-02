WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Tallahassee woman was arrested and charged with battery on an elected official Saturday evening at the South Walton Beaches Wine & Food Festival.

According to an arrest affidavit by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, around 6 p.m. at the 500 block of Grand Boulevard, in Miramar Beach, deputies received a call that Selena Chambers, 41, threw a drink that struck the left shoulder of current U.S. Representative Matthew Gaetz and the right shoulder of Blaine Odom.

Gaetz told investigators that Chambers and another female had been walking past him and his family, cursing at them. According to records, Odom said he saw Chambers swearing loudly at them, carrying a drink in her right hand.

Stacy Froeschner told investigators she came to the wine festival with Chambers and cursed at Gaetz when they both passed by, both of them recognizing the representative.

Neither Representative Gaetz nor Odom was injured, and both are pressing charges against Chambers.

Chambers was arrested and taken to the Walton County Jail. She is charged with felony battery on an elected official and misdemeanor simple battery. She was released Sunday on a $1,000 bond.