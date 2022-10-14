PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pasco County woman was accused of child abuse after a 4-year-old boy under her care was found covered in bruises and with Xanax and Nyquil in his system.

According to an arrest report from the Pasco Sheriff’s Office, Brianna Sniegowski, 31, was responsible for the child’s wellbeing when he was rushed to the hospital on Oct. 9. Deputies said the child was going in and out of consciousness and had multiple visible injuries, including bruising and scratches on their head, neck and back.

Deputies said the boy told them that Sniegowski allegedly shoved the him into the edge of a bathroom counter “because she was mad” at him. The victim also reportedly told detectives that Sniegowski hit him several times “while daddy wasn’t home”.

Detectives said the boy appeared unharmed on home security footage when his father left the home, but when the he returned just 20 minutes later, he found the 4-year-old injured and lethargic.

According to the arrest report, a toxicology test showed the boy had “a significant amout of Nyquill” and Xanax in his system. Sniegowski allegedly admitted to giving the child Nyquil and being “irresponsible” with how she stored her Xanax prescription and left it in reach of him. She denied administering the medication to him.

Sniegowski was arrested and booked into the Land O’Lakes Jail on one count of child abuse.