TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – A person in Florida won half of the Mega Millions jackpot from an October 2022 drawing.

On Wednesday, the Florida Lottery announced that the managing member of Pineapple Trust, Pamela Baker, 44, of Bonita Springs, claimed a share of the $494 million Mega Millions jackpot.

The winner chose to receive the prize as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $126,004,016.

The winning numbers for the Oct. 14, drawing were 09, 22, 26, 41, 44 and the Mega Ball was 19.

The jackpot-winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven, located at 2980 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers. The retailer received a $100,000 bonus commission for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

Another winning ticket for the jackpot was sold at a 7-Eleven in California as well.

For months, no one knew if someone had claimed half of the jackpot in Florida, which totaled $247.9 million. However, the Florida Lottery announced in a press release sent to News Channel 8 on Tuesday, that the winner had come forward to claim the prize.

Since a new law was passed in 2022, those who win lottery prizes above $250,000 can have the state hold their identity for 90 days.

“The Florida Lottery is thrilled to congratulate our third MEGA MILLIONS jackpot winner,” Secretary John Davis said in a statement. “This series of jackpot rollovers was not only life-changing for this player, it also allowed us to contribute more than $25 million to education that will greatly benefit our state’s students and schools.”

Since joining Mega Million in 2013, the game has generated more than $1.01 billion for education, and has awarded more than $978.4 million in prizes to over 69.4 million players.

The next drawing for the Mega Millions will be held Friday, Feb. 17, at 11:00 p.m. ET with an estimated $84 million jackpot.