FILE – An Uber sign is displayed inside a car in Palatine, Ill., Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida Uber Eats driver was hospitalized Friday after she was shot while on the job, according to police.

The Delray Beach Police Department said officers were called to Village Drive in the Chateau Woods neighborhood at 9:50 p.m. Friday for a shooting.

There, they found a woman who was shot while making an Uber Eats delivery.

First responders took her to a local hospital where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Saturday afternoon, police said two suspects were involved, and one man had been arrested on an unrelated charge. The second suspect is still at-large.

As of this report, the motive for the shooting is not known.