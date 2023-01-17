TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 14-year-old was taken into custody after he allegedly stabbed another student in the arm with a box cutter on a school bus in St. Petersburg Tuesday morning, police said.

According to police, the teen stabbed another student around 7 a.m. Tuesday on a bus in the area of 3rd Avenue North and 10th Street North.

The victim sustained minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

After the stabbing, the boy ran off the bus and tried to flee, but was apprehended by police.

It’s unclear what charges he faces at this time.

Police said the bus was carrying students from the Lealman Innovation Academy. Further information was not immediately available.