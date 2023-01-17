MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Bradenton police said two school buses were struck by what appears to be a BB or pellet gun.

Officers said the first incident happened around 1:15 p.m. They said the bus was traveling northbound on 9th Avenue East near 27th Avenue East when it was struck twice on the right side of the vehicle.

Police said both shots penetrated the windows of the bus.

The second incident happened just before 4:40 p.m. near 27th Avenue East and 9th Avenue/Martin Luther King Avenue East, police said.

Detectives said two juvenile suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call police at 941-932-9300.