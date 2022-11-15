TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Homebuying in America has grown expensive over the past year. The national average income to afford a home has gone up 46%, according to a Redfin real estate study. In Florida, it’s gone up as high as 74%, as of October.

The biggest increase for a Florida market, as far as how much income you need to be able to buy a home, was in North Port. The income required rose 73.9% from what was needed in 2021, meaning that residents have to make at least $131,535 to buy a home. The year before, it was $75,659.

Tampa prices income requirements rose 62.4%. In 2021, homebuyers needed to make $62,615. Now, the same residents would need to make $101,682.

The lowest increase of the Florida areas examined by Redfin was in Orlando, where the income requirement rose 56.4%, but the income itself was already higher than the Tampa area. Orlando residents need to make $104,943 in 2022 to afford buying a home, while in 2021, they only needed to make $67,088 per year.

Nationally, prospective homebuyers’ income needs increased 45.6%, to a national average income need of $107,281. In 2021, the average in the U.S. was $73,668.

The Florida areas in the study made up eight of the top 15 increases in the nation.

Location Annual income required to afford median-price home, October 2022 Annual income required to afford median-price home, October 2021 Year-over-year change in income required to afford median-priced home North Port, Fla. $131,535 $75,659 73.9% Miami, Fla. $128,892 $78,755 63.7% El Paso, Texas $64,580 $39,475 63.6% Tampa, Fla. $101,682 $62,615 62.4% Cape Coral, Fla. $104,943 $65,338 60.6% Omaha, Neb. $75,344 $47,253 59.4% West Palm Beach, Fla. $115,707 $72,922 58.7% Charleston, S.C. $112,451 $70,977 58.4% Albuquerque, N.M. $86,107 $54,448 58.1% Knoxville, Tenn. $87,453 $55,420 57.8% Fort Worth, Texas $97,409 $61,838 57.5% Jacksonville, Fla. $97,651 $62,123 57.2% Fort Lauderdale, Fla. $105,751 $67,574 56.5% Orlando, Fla. $104,943 $67,088 56.4% Rochester, N.Y. $56,508 $36,169 56.2% (Source: Redfin)