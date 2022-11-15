TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Homebuying in America has grown expensive over the past year. The national average income to afford a home has gone up 46%, according to a Redfin real estate study. In Florida, it’s gone up as high as 74%, as of October.
The biggest increase for a Florida market, as far as how much income you need to be able to buy a home, was in North Port. The income required rose 73.9% from what was needed in 2021, meaning that residents have to make at least $131,535 to buy a home. The year before, it was $75,659.
Tampa prices income requirements rose 62.4%. In 2021, homebuyers needed to make $62,615. Now, the same residents would need to make $101,682.
The lowest increase of the Florida areas examined by Redfin was in Orlando, where the income requirement rose 56.4%, but the income itself was already higher than the Tampa area. Orlando residents need to make $104,943 in 2022 to afford buying a home, while in 2021, they only needed to make $67,088 per year.
Nationally, prospective homebuyers’ income needs increased 45.6%, to a national average income need of $107,281. In 2021, the average in the U.S. was $73,668.
The Florida areas in the study made up eight of the top 15 increases in the nation.
|Location
|Annual income required to afford median-price home, October 2022
|Annual income required to afford median-price home, October 2021
|Year-over-year change in income required to afford median-priced home
|North Port, Fla.
|$131,535
|$75,659
|73.9%
|Miami, Fla.
|$128,892
|$78,755
|63.7%
|El Paso, Texas
|$64,580
|$39,475
|63.6%
|Tampa, Fla.
|$101,682
|$62,615
|62.4%
|Cape Coral, Fla.
|$104,943
|$65,338
|60.6%
|Omaha, Neb.
|$75,344
|$47,253
|59.4%
|West Palm Beach, Fla.
|$115,707
|$72,922
|58.7%
|Charleston, S.C.
|$112,451
|$70,977
|58.4%
|Albuquerque, N.M.
|$86,107
|$54,448
|58.1%
|Knoxville, Tenn.
|$87,453
|$55,420
|57.8%
|Fort Worth, Texas
|$97,409
|$61,838
|57.5%
|Jacksonville, Fla.
|$97,651
|$62,123
|57.2%
|Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
|$105,751
|$67,574
|56.5%
|Orlando, Fla.
|$104,943
|$67,088
|56.4%
|Rochester, N.Y.
|$56,508
|$36,169
|56.2%
