FLORIDA (WKRG) — The state of Florida recorded the highest number of visitors in state history for 2022, according to a study from VISIT FLORIDA.

VISIT FLORIDA estimates Florida had 137.6 million visitors in 2022 including 33.2 million between October and December 2022. The 137.6 million visitors is a 12.9 percent increase for 2021.

“People continue to make Florida their vacation destination because they know that in the Free State of Florida, they can enjoy all that we have to offer without mandates or restrictions,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Despite the federal government’s attempts to keep our economy stagnant, Florida’s freedom first approach has created an environment that attracts new visitors, fosters new businesses and drives our economy forward.”

Florida also welcomed seven million overseas travelers in 2022, a 73 percent increase over 2021. This is lower than 2019 numbers, however.