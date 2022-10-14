PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Springfield Police Department have captured a fugitive from Alabama who was wanted on domestic-related offenses.

Officers said they responded to a domestic dispute on Bayou Avenue. The suspect, 52-year-old Jerry Parker, had left the home.

Springfield Police located him a short time later at Harlem Avenue and Cherry Street. According to records, a foot chase began, but officers lost sight of Parker.

A K-9 officer picked up his trail a short distance away and managed to corner him, according to Springfield Police Department.

Parker is in the Bay County jail, charged with domestic violence battery and resisting an officer without violence, as well as two warrants out of Alabama.