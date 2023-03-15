TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation is working to revoke the liquor license of a hotel in Miami over multiple drag show performances that they allege violate state law.

The Hyatt Regency Miami first came under fire from the department in December, when they were one of several venues to host “A Christmas Drag Show” performances during the holiday season.

While DBPR sent warnings to the hotel, and other venues, HRM reportedly continued to host drag performances, earning additional action from state officials.

Now, the DBPR has filed a petition with the Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco, part of DBPR, to revoke the hotel’s liquor license, stating the performances constitute a public nuisance and “annoy the community, injure the health of the citizens in general or corrupt the public morals,” which are categorized as a second-degree misdemeanor by state law.

Among the allegations levied by state officials against the Hyatt, the hotel is accused of lewd or lascivious exhibition and exposing genitals to children under the age of 16 and simulating sexual activity in ways that are “inconsistent with the prevailing standards in the adult community as a whole.”

The document form DBPR obtained by WFLA.com states that videos projected during performances contained images of exposed female breasts, simulated masturbation, and other sexually explicit content, as well as saying the show had sexually explicit themes, and “prurient content presented through perverted versions of popular children’s Christmas songs.”

The songs included an adaptation of “All I want for Christmas is my two front teeth,” modified according to the state, to portray oral sex, as well as another song performed called “Screwdolph the Red-Nippled Reindeer.”

As a result of the shows, and continued performances, FDBPR has accused the hotel of disorderly conduct and “allowing performers to expose genital sin a lewd or lascivious manner” as well as “conducting acts simulating sexual activity in the presence of children younger than 16 years of age.”

The hotel will still be able to appeal the revocation of their liquor license.