TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 13-year-old Polk County middle school student was killed Friday while waiting for his school bus, according to authorities.

The Lake Wales Police Department said officers were called to a pedestrian crash at the intersection of Dr. J.A. Wiltshire Avenue and Miami Street around 6:15 a.m. There, officers learned a 13-year-old boy who attends McLaughlin Middle School was waiting for his school bus when a 2013 GMC Sierra truck struck him.

He was sitting in an alleyway about 30 feet from the road.

Authorities said conditions at the time were “dark and foggy,” and added there were no street lights in the immediate area, only ambient light from nearby Florida’s Natural plant.

Officers determined the GMC was traveling east on DR. J.A. Wiltshire Avenue when it turned north into the alleyway and struck the child.

The boy was rushed to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officers said the GMC was driven by 47-year-old Sherry Kinney, of Bartow. She was not injured in the crash. Neither speed nor impairment appear to be factors, police said.

“Our hearts break for all those involved and the loss of such a young man,” the Lake Wales Police Department said in a release.

An investigation is active and ongoing.

The Polk County Public School District said counselors are available on campus to provide support to students and staff.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Traffic Homicide Investigator Meyers at the Lake Wales Police Department at 863-678-4223. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477).