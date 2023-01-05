TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 59-year-old Royal Palm Beach man went home with plenty to smile about after he claimed a $2 million prize playing POWERBALL.

According to the Florida Lottery, Clairmond Francois, 59, claimed his multi-million dollar prize from the POWERBALL drawing held on Oct. 1, 2022 at the Lottery’s West Palm Beach District Office.

Francois’ winning ticket successfully matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Power Ball number. His odds of winning the second-place prize are 1 in 11,688,053, according to the Florida Lottery.

Francois bought his $2 million-winning Power Play ticket from Winn-Dixie, located at 7915 South Dixie Highway in West Palm Beach. The retailer will receive a $5,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The next POWERBALL drawing will be held Saturday, Jan. 7, at 10:59 p.m., with an estimated $325 million jackpot. Tickets must be purchased by 10 p.m. to be eligible for the drawing.