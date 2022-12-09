HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pasco County man is a $1 million richer after scoring a winning Florida Lottery ticket from a 7-Eleven gas station.

The Florida Lottery said that Martin Ellinger, 47, of Holiday, claimed his prize at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee on Friday.

Ellinger bought the winning ticket at a 7-Eleven, located at 7320 State Road 54 in New Port Richey. The retailer will get a $2,000 commission for selling the ticket.

The Florida Lottery said he chose to receive his winnings as a one-time lump sum payment of $820,000.

Ellinger did not win the top prize in the 500X THE CASH game, however. Players could win $25 million, which the Florida Lottery said is the largest prize to be offered in the state. The odds of hitting the $25 million jackpot are 1-in-21,419,145.

The overall odds of winning the game are 1-in-4.50.