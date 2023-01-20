WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man who stabbed a woman 109 times was sentenced to life in prison this week.

Storm Royal Thayer, 26, pleaded guilty last month to second-degree murder in the July 2021 killing. The incident happened in San Destin at Thayer’s father’s home. The victim was described as a roommate.

Before he was arrested in the murder Thayer was sent to prison multiple times since 2014 for burglary, grand theft, and aggravated battery. He was released from prison again in March of 2021 after serving about a year for child abuse.