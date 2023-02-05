Florida man arrested after shooting at horse riders, hitting one

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) —A woman was injured after being shot in the leg riding horses during an equestrian event.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the shooter fired several rounds at the riders, striking the woman.

The incident took place just after 3:30 Saturday. Officials say they responded to a call to assist the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office the shooting which took place on Hook Way in Campbellton.

Florida State Troopers said they observed him just north of Alabama State lines. Deputies then then quickly established a perimeter and activated the K-9 Tracking Unit.

Florida Highway Patrol also said the suspect was not armed at the time he was arrested, however, the K-9 Tracking Unit was able to locate several items including the weapon used in the shooting.

Ernest Jett, Jr., was arrested and taken to the Houston County jail, where he will wait to be extradited back to Jackson County.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said he will face an open court of second-degree attempted murder and several other felony charges.