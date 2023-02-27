Marianna, Fla. (WMBB) — A Jackson County man was arrested after allegedly fleeing from police in a stolen truck during a traffic stop.

According to a news release by Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Ethan Brice Pitts was arrested on Sunday, February 26th after fleeing from deputies during a traffic stop while traveling at a high rate of speed on Highway 162 near Greenwood.

Pitts turned into a field and ran over a locked gate, abandoning the truck in the field. He was found and taken into custody a short time later.

Deputies wrote after further investigation, that Pitts had stolen the pickup truck from an address outside of Marianna, his driving privileges had been revoked, and is a convicted felon, deputies wrote. The owner of the vehicle informed deputies that his gun was also inside the vehicle when it was taken.

Ethan Brice Pitts is charged with fleeing/eluding law enforcement, driving while license revoked, felon in possession of ammunition, grand theft of a motor vehicle, and grand theft of a firearm.