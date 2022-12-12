NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Lottery announced Monday that a Florida man claimed the first ever top $15 million prize from one of its scratch-off games.

The Lottery said attorney Ryan Doddridge, 42, of New Port Richey claimed the $15 million prize from the Florida 300X the Cash Scratch-off game. Doddridge, a trustee of the Doddridge Law Winners Revocable Trust, claimed the prize for the organization.

The Doddridge Law Winners Revocable Trust chose to receive its winnings as a one-time payment of $10,430,000.

According to the lottery, the winning ticket came from the Publix located at 33343 US 19 North in Palm Harbor, which will now get a $30,000 commission after selling it.

The 300X The Cash game first launched in December and offers four top prizes of $15 million, which means there are three still left up for grabs.