TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier has reportedly resigned. State officials confirmed receipt of a resignation letter from the commissioner, with him exiting office on Dec. 28.

A copy of Altmaier’s resignation letter was not immediately available, but the governor’s office released a statement confirming Altmaier’s resignation, praising him for helping pass major reforms, and saying the recent special session was a successful relief mechanism for residents.

We’ve had another successful Special Session in Florida, delivering toll and tax relief and providing a more competitive market for property insurance. With this successful Special Session behind us, the Office of Insurance Regulation Commissioner David Altmaier will be stepping down at the end of this year. Since the Governor took office, Commissioner Altmaier has been instrumental in helping to pass and implement major property insurance reforms to bring relief to Floridians. We want to thank him for his years of public service. Statement from Communications Director Taryn Fenske

Wednesday, the Florida Legislature passed three bills, including what was billed as a major reform for the property insurance market in the state. While the legislation, Senate Bill 2A, which made changes to the market itself, did not provide relief to Floridians when it comes to high premiums.

At a briefing in Fort Lauderdale, Gov. Ron DeSantis said the reforms include a way to lower costs by cutting down how much litigation is happening in Florida over property insurance claims.

