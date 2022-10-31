TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida officials reported more deaths from Hurricane Ian more than a month after it made landfall in Florida.

Monday afternoon, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission said the confirmed death toll stood at 125 deaths.

These deaths were determined to be storm-related after examinations were done to ensure no other factors played into the victims’ deaths.

One of the new deaths since last Friday’s update was found to be in Hillsborough County. The deaths go as follows:

Charlotte — 8

Collier — 8

DeSoto — 1

Hardee — 4

Hendry — 2

Hillsborough — 3

Lake — 1

Lee — 60

Manatee — 4

Martin — 1

Monroe — 7

Orange — 2

Osceola — 5

Polk — 2

Putnam — 3

Sarasota — 8

St. Lucie — 1

Volusia — 5