ST. CLOUD, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida high school principal was charged with criminal mischief after he allegedly caused thousands of dollars in damage to a car in a Publix parking lot.

NBC affiliate WESH reports Nathaniel Fancher, principal of St. Cloud High School, was taken into custody on Tuesday for an alleged incident that happened last Thursday.

Fancher was accused of keying the entire length of someone’s car, causing $3,000 in damages. The School District of Osceola County confirmed Fancher’s criminal charge, but did not provide details about the alleged keying.

Fancher was booked into the Osceola County jail on a criminal mischief charge. He has since bonded out.

The school sent an announcement to parents on Tuesday and provided the following statement to WESH: