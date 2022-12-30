TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An analysis of state roads and highways across the U.S. ranked Florida as having the seventh best roads in the country. The analysis by Consumer Affairs focused on grading from the national infrastructure reports produced for the bipartisan funding effort, and anecdotes from drivers.

According to the analysis for Florida, despite the state’s reported C-plus on road health, 99% of Florida’s rural roads and 95% of its urban or city roads are in good or fair condition.

Of all 50 states, that means it scored 7th best, above Georgia and behind Kansas. Florida’s C-plus is better than the national average.

“Despite its snowbird problem, the Sunshine State received a C-plus for its roads on the Infrastructure Report Card,” Consumer Affairs reported. They said the score is “just higher than the nation’s average score (C-minus).”

The roads in Florida are “nicely paved and maintained” according to a Venice, Fla. driver surveyed by Consumer Affairs. They said that their city has no potholes, though other residents reportedly complained about “out-of-towners who ‘don’t know where they are going’ overcrowding their roads.”

Here’s the top 10 states from the Consumer Affairs ranking: