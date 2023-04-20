TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WKRG) — Governor Ron Desantis signed a bill Thursday making Florida the state with the lowest death penalty threshold in the country.

The new law makes it so that a unanimous jury recommendation is no longer required for a judge to impose a death penalty sentence. The new measure allows inmates to receive a death sentence even if four members of a jury don’t agree.

The bill was in response to the trial of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz. Three members of that jury voted to recommend a life sentence instead of death.

Florida joins Alabama which are just two of a few states that allow the death penalty to be considered without a unanimous decision. Under current Alabama law, a jury can vote 10-2 and still impose a death sentence.