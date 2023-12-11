TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida gas prices are at their lowest point this year, according to AAA.

On Monday, the Auto Club Group announced the average price for a gallon of gas sunk 15 last week.

The average price per gallon is now $3, according to a news release from AAA, with 35% of Florida gas stations selling gas for even cheaper. Nearly 10% of retailers have prices “in the low $2.70s,” the release stated.

metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.21), Naples ($3.13), Sebring ($3.09) Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.83), Pensacola ($2.85), Panama City ($2.85)

“Oil and gasoline futures prices plummeted last week, after a weekly fuel report showed strong refinery activity, leading to big gains in gasoline supplies,” Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA – The Auto Club Group, wrote in a statement. “While prices could bounce around in the coming weeks, drivers should expect pump prices to remain low through the holidays unless oil prices suddenly spike.”

AAA expects a record number of Floridians to hit the road this holiday season. According to the organization’s holiday forecast, 6.6 million drivers will travel through Florida from Dec. 23 to Jan. 1.

“AAA has seen steady year-over-year growth in travel demand, culminating with what is expected to be the busiest year-end holiday travel season on record in Florida, and the second-busiest nationwide,” Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group, wrote in a statement. “Despite various inflationary pressures, Americans are still willing to budget for travel. With a record number of travelers, the roads, airports and cruise lines will be more crowded than normal. So finalize your travel plans now, anticipate longer lines, and give yourself extra time to get to your destination.”

AAA expects 115.2 million total travelers nationwide, the second largest on record, according to a news release.