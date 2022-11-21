TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gas prices in Florida are starting to come down, according to the pump price tracker from AAA. In the past seven days, average gas prices in the Sunshine State have fallen $0.10. However, it’s still up $0.12 from a month ago. Depending on where you are in Florida, prices are down by different levels.

The winner of the most expensive prices in the state, currently, is tied between Palm Beach and Monroe counties, where prices at the pump are averaging $3.65 per gallon. Jefferson County isn’t far behind, just one cent lower at $3.64 on average.

Compared to national prices though, Florida is a full $0.21 cheaper per gallon. Nationally, drivers are seeing prices as high as $3.66 per gallon on average, though California drivers are seeing the highest costs in the country with an average of $5.25 per gallon.

In Tampa Bay, the counties are close together for dollar per gallon, but there is a price range. Costs at the pump are between $3.43 in Manatee and Pasco counties, and up to $3.51 in Citrus County.

Location Average Price/Gallon National $3.66 Florida $3.45 Citrus County $3.51 Hardee County $3.46 Hernando County $3.45 Highlands County $3.48 Hillsborough County $3.45 Manatee County $3.43 Pasco County $3.43 Pinellas County $3.46 Polk County $3.48 Sarasota County $3.48 (Source: AAA Gas Prices)

AAA reported the national gas prices are declining alongside a decrease in gas demand, and domestic gasoline stock increased.

“Increasing supply and falling gasoline demand have contributed to pushing pump prices lower,” AAA reported. “As demand remains low and stocks grow, drivers will likely continue to see pump prices decline ahead of Thanksgiving.”