SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida fisherman broke two state records on the same day, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced Thursday.

FWC said Matthew Marovich set out fishing on Aug. 26 from Sarasota. It was a flat, calm day with clear skies, which was perfect for catching fish — and they were biting.

With ideal conditions, FWC said Marovich was able to land a new state record red porgy and a new state record blueline tilefish.

“Both fish were unexpected catches. I thought I had a queen snapper when I pulled up the biggest red porgy I had ever seen!” said Marovich. “The blueline tilefish felt like a grouper. We were grouper fishing and I was using the slow pitch jig and thought maybe a good sized scamp grouper or a yellowedge was on the other end. I also knew there were snowy grouper in that area. Tilefish is one of my favorites to eat so it was really exciting to see such a nice blueline come to the surface.”

FWC said Marovich’s red porgy weighed 5.56 pounds, beating the previous record of 4.8 pounds, which was set in 2019. The blueline tilefish weighed 10.55 pounds, beating the previous weight of 5.4 pounds set in 2021.