PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies rescued more than 60 people from flooded homes in the Hudson area, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Staying home and off the roads is strongly encouraged with Pasco’s weather conditions today,” the sheriff’s office said. “Don’t attempt to drive through flooded roadways, as they may be deeper than expected or contain other unseen hazards.”

Deputies said it only takes 6 inches of water to cause issues with a car, including stalling or loss of traction.

Those with water in their homes should disable the electricity to avoid fire hazards.

Courtesy: Pasco Sheriff/Twitter

Anyone who needs help evacuating their home should call emergency services.