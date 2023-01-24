Panama City, FL (WMBB) — For the third time this week, a childcare worker was charged with injuring a toddler.

Jessica C. Mills, age 38, is charged with aggravated abuse, cruelty towards a child at a Panama City child development center.

According to PCPD detectives, on the 18th of January, Mills is seen on video pulling a child out of a crib by his arm in a violent manner and later seen trying to conceal the child’s injuries. This is the same day that Mills allegedly struck a child while changing his diaper, causing extreme bruising, police said.

The PCPD’s subsequent investigation also turned up an additional case from November 2022 where another child was injured in Mills’s care.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Panama City Police Department would like parents who think that their child may have been

injured in Mills’ care to call the department at 850-872-3100, or they can report tips

anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app.