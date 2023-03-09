TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A bill filed during the March legislative session could lead to changes in start times for middle and high school students in Florida.

House Bill 733, introduced by Reps. John Temple (R-Wildwood), Mike Beltran (R-Riverview), and Ralph Massullo (R-Lecanto), would reschedule the beginning and end of the school day for middle and high school students by July 1, 2026. The change would apply to both public schools and charter schools, according to the bill text.

As written, school for middle school would not be able to start before 8 a.m., while high schools cannot start instruction until 8:30 a.m. District school boards would have to inform their communities, which the bill defines as “parents, students, teachers, school administrators, athletic coaches, and other stakeholders,” about how sleep deprivation impacts the health, safety, and academic success of students in middle and high school.

Discussion of local strategy to successfully enact the later start times would also be required.

Analysis of the bill, as provided by the Florida Legislature, cites studies by the American Academy of Pediatrics from 2014 about how different biological factors, and school start times, impact wakefulness in adolescents.

The legislature’s analysis states, citing the AAP, that “insufficient sleep in adolescents is an important public health issue which affects the health, safety, and academic success of middle and high school students,” with the optimal levels of sleep improving students’ physical and mental health.

Among Florida schools, the Office of Program Policy Analysis and Government Accountability said 76% of high schools and 16% of middle schools start instruction before 8:30 a.m. For charter schools, OPPAGA said 87% of high schools and 69% of middles schools do as well.

Should HB 733 pass, it would take effect on July 1, kickstarting the process to have classes start later by 2026.