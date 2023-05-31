Update 5:51 p.m.: According to a news release by the Florida Highway Patrol, troopers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling eastbound on Interstate 10 near the 62-mile marker.

Officials state that vehicle was driving recklessly, and as troopers attempted to stop the vehicle, the vehicle continued to flee in a reckless manner until it entered the median and collided with a tractor-trailer traveling westbound on Interstate 10.

Three occupants remained in the vehicle, one child was pronounced deceased on scene.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no further information provided at this time.

A previous version of our story is below:

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Westbound traffic on Interstate 10 was blocked Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

“Walton County Sheriff’s Office and Walton County Fire Rescue, Florida are on scene of a traffic crash with rollover near the 86-mile marker of I-10,” WCSO wrote in a news release. “All westbound lanes are blocked at this time. Please avoid the area and use alternate routes. There may be extended closures in the area.”

They added that Westbound traffic is being diverted by Holmes County Sheriff’s Office at the 96-mile marker to Highway 90 in Ponce de Leon. Office of the City Marshal, DeFuniak Springs Police is diverting eastbound traffic off of I-10 to Highway 90 at the 85-mile marker in DeFuniak Springs.