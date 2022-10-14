TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Transportation will resume normal toll operations beginning Saturday morning along many of the state’s most heavily traveled routes.

According to the FDOT, toll authorities will resume operations beginning Saturday, Oct. 15 at 6 a.m. But not all roads will resume toll operations.

Starting Saturday at 6 a.m., tolls will be reinstated on the following facilities:

Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority Facility

Selmon Expressway

FDOT and Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise Facilities

I-4 Connector

Veterans Expressway

Suncoast Parkway

Beachline Expressway

Florida’s Turnpike Mainline, north of Milepost 249

Seminole Expressway

Southern Connector Extension

Wekiva Parkway

Western Beltway

Polk Parkway

I-4 Express

Central Florida Expressway Authority Facilities

Apopka Expressway

Central Florida Greeneway

Goldenrod Extension

Osceola Parkway

Poinciana Parkway

SR453

Western Beltway

Tolls will remain suspended on the Sunshine Skyway, Alligator Alley, and Pinellas Bayway as crews continue to provide crucial support and hurricane recovery assistance to Florida’s hardest-hit regions.

Tolls were suspended on certain toll facilities beginning on Sept. 26 to support early evacuation and emergency response preparations ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall in southwest Florida.

For more information on road closures and updates, travelers can access Florida’s 511 service online by visiting www.FL511.com.