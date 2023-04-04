PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An execution date was set for a man who stabbed a Bay County woman 37 times and left her body wrapped in a comforter.

Darryl Brian Barwick was convicted of the murder of Rebecca Wendt in Panama City in March of 1986. Court records state that Barwick spotted Wendt sunbathing outside at an apartment complex and followed her back to her apartment.

Barwick confessed to the crime saying that he followed her back to the apartment to rob her.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed Barwick’s death warrant and he is now set to be executed on May 3.