JACKSON COUNTY, Fla, (WMBB) — A Dothan man who was supposed to go on trial this week for murder, will be heading to prison instead.

Trayvon Leon Dorsey, 21, accepted a plea deal Monday and pled no contest to second-degree murder with a firearm. Judge Ana Maria Garcia immediately adjudicated him guilty and sentenced him to 30 years in prison.

In November of 2020, Dorsey and a friend went to the Hardees restaurant in Graceville with the intention of buying marijuana from Shannon Weatherington, prosecutors wrote in a news release. The two went into the restaurant’s restroom to conduct the drug deal. But Dorsey apparently used counterfeit money to buy the marijuana. as they were leaving the restroom, Weatherinton apparently discovered the bills were fake and said something to Dorsey.

That’s when Dorsey pulled a gun and shot Weatherington twice. He died from a gun shot wound to the chest. Dorsey escaped and was on the run for nearly a year before he was arrested and turned over to Jackson County authorities.

Florida law requires Dorsey to serve at least 25 years of the 30-year sentence before he’s eligible for parole.