PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Queen of Country is bringing her million-dollar empire to Panama City Beach.

On Thursday, Dolly Parton’s team announced she will be opening a restaurant in Pier Park near Chipotle.

It will be a dinner theater-type business. Similar to her Dixie Stampede attraction in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. This restaurant will have a pirate theme.

Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon said Parton’s decision to open a location in Panama City Beach is a good indicator of the city’s growth..

“She’s a legend. She’s iconic,” Sheldon said. “There’s no one who cares more about community than Dolly herself. So during this process, it’s been amazing to see another great community partner who wants to invest in Panama City Beach and make this a staple business model for them. “