FLORIDA (WKRG) — You’ve probably heard of a state flag or even a state bird, but what about a state motto? That’s right, every state has an official state motto, according to Statesymbolusa.org.

As for the Sunshine State, the motto is “In God We Trust,” which is also the official motto of the United States.

“In God We Trust” is the second state motto and was adopted by the Florida legislature as part of the state seal in 1868. This is a slight variation of Florida’s first state motto: “In God is our Trust.”

In 2006, “In God We Trust” was officially designated in state statute as Florida’s motto. Governor Jeb Bush signed a house bill then.

According to unitedstatenow.org, “In God We Trust” was derived from the motto on the United States silver dollar and “affirms a deep faith and trust of the people of Florida in God.”