TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A number of bills, including legislation on college athletic compensation, immigration response, and expanded powers for the Florida Statewide Prosecutor’s Office are on their way to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk to sign following last week’s special session.

The Florida Senate also approved a plan to have the state take over control of what’s currently the Reedy Creek Improvement District.

The move has been seen as an effort to punish the company due to its criticism of Florida’s the Parental Rights in Education law, which restricts discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in public schools.

Since 1967, Reedy Creek was governed by board members chosen by the Walt Disney Company, with members being responsible for handling local governance in issues such as bond issuance, debt, taxation and millage rates, fire team response, local water treatment and sewage, and other municipal duties.

Under the bill, HB 9B, DeSantis would have the power to appoint the district’s Board of Supervisors. The RCID would be reformatted into a state-controlled “Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.” Disney would have two years to finalize name changes, contract adjustments, and other bureaucratic operations before the board can take control.

After a nearly year-long feud, many thought Disney would push back against plans for the district’s reformation. Now, it seems the company won’t.

After the legislation, passed the chamber, WFLA.com reached out to representatives from the Walt Disney Company and asked them about their next steps.

We obtained a statement from president of Walt Disney World Resort, Jeff Vahle who said the company intends to work within the new rules.

“For more than 50 years, the Reedy Creek Improvement District has operated at the highest standards, and we appreciate all that the District has done to help our destination grow and become one of the largest economic contributors and employers in the state,” Vahle said. “We are focused on the future and are ready to work within this new framework, and we will continue to innovate, inspire and bring joy to the millions of guests who come to Florida to visit Walt Disney World each year.”

While it has passed both chambers of the Florida Legislature on what are largely partisan lines, HB 9B has not yet been sent to DeSantis to approve or veto, as of the time of publication.