Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) listens to others during a news conference where he spoke of new law enforcement legislation.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis signed three bills from the February special session into law, though none were the state-controlled reformatting of the Reedy Creek Improvement District, the area which contains Walt Disney World.

The only bill announced for signing officially, before a group status email about them, was the migrant transport program, Senate Bill 6B.

The migrant bill was signed a few hours before DeSantis spoke in West Palm Beach to announce a planned “Digital Bill of Rights” for Floridians.

So far, the governor has received and signed Senate Bills 2B, 4B, and 6B, for further emergency response relief after Hurricanes Ian and Nicole, expansion of duties for the Office of Statewide Prosecutor related to election integrity and security, and a replacement for Florida’s migrant relocation program.

DeSantis signed all three on Wednesday, then was sent HB 7B, a bill focused on intercollegiate athletes’ rights to be compensated for use of their names, images, and likenesses.

Originally, the NIL bill was going to be in the normal March legislative session, but was added to the special session in February instead. The governor’s office said he’ll have until March 2 to veto or approve the bill.

Three bills focused on changes or reauthorizations to special independent districts have yet to be transmitted to the governor, including the one focused on areas around and governed by the Walt Disney Company thanks to its 1967 agreement with the state of Florida.