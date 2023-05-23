TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis had dropped the “FL” on his second Twitter account ahead of his impending announcement on his run for the 2024 presidential election.

Tuesday, it was reported that DeSantis planned to announce his bid for the Republican candidacy in a Twitter Space with Elon Musk.

Hours before the announcement, DeSantis made a change to his “Ron DeSantis” account, which is separate from his governor account, showing that he no longer had the abbreviation for the Sunshine State attached to his name.

No posts have been made regarding the planned announcement yet, but his wife, Casey DeSantis did tweet a link to an article about the event.

“Big if true… 🙂,” she wrote.

DeSantis faces big competition from other candidates like Nikki Haley and Tim Scott, who announced his candidacy Monday.

However, no one is bigger competition than DeSantis’ political ally-turned-rival, Donald Trump, who previously called DeSantis “unelectable.”

Trump has yet to directly address Desantis’ Wednesday announcement but has posted various anti-DeSantis articles on TruthSocial.