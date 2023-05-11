RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) – A search is underway for the shooters who authorities said killed a man at a Wawa in Riverview.

It happened Wednesday night at the gas station on Gibsonton Drive and Highway 301.

As drivers filled up their tanks, witness said they heard people arguing and yelling. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded around 8:30 p.m.

“I was in the southbound lane of 301 heading south, getting ready to take a left onto Boyette,” said Peter Meizies, who witnessed the shooting. “I saw people arguing at the gas pumps and the next minute I hear five or six pop, pop pop pop. I look — all chaos.”

(WFLA)

When first responders arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the chest. Deputies said he was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive.

Detectives believe there are a few suspects in the case who drove off after the shooting. Now authorities are combing through video to find them.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (813) 247-8200.