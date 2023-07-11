TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Carl’s Jr. is opening its first location in Florida this year, according to a Tuesday announcement.

CKE Restaurants Inc., the parent company of the fast food chain, said it would be opening a new location in Doral, making it the pioneer location for the Sunshine State.

“Carl’s Jr. is known for serving impossible to ignore flavors, so we are excited to bring our iconic brand to South Florida where audacious is a lifestyle and we’re sure to fit in,” said Chris Bode, chief operating officer of CKE Restaurants. “South Florida is an important part of our growth strategy and we’re thrilled to welcome the South Florida community to experience our fan-favorite, authentically crafted menu items whenever the craving hits.”

The Doral location will have a “newly refreshed” look along with fan-favorite items like Black Angus Thickburgers, Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders, and other times, according to a press release.

“The CKE brands are beloved by people all over the world and we look forward to introducing this iconic brand to Florida with the opening in Doral,” said Ron Santolaya, owner and Managing Director of RSMG Holding LLC.

The location is expected to break ground this summer and open in late 2023.

Carl’s Jr. has over 1,000 locations across the western United States, 300 locations in Mexico, and a presence in 34 other countries.