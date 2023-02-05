FLORIDA (WKRG) — In many states across the U.S., it is prohibited for children to ride in a vehicle without certain safety features, but what about in Florida?

Florida law states that all children must be in a seat belt and in a “proper child restraint” at all times. Children are not allowed to ride in adult laps. The state law says children under the age of 5 should be properly secured in a “crash-tested, federally approved child restraint device.”

Children must be sitting in the backseat until at least 12 years old, which is because front seat airbags can be dangerous to children.