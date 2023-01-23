TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Want some family fun without breaking the bank this year? Look no further because these Florida parks are making it easier on the wallet while bringing all the fun all year long.

Throughout 2023, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and SeaWorld Orlando will offer free admission to kids with a Preschool Card.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Available only for Florida residents, children aged five and under can enjoy free admission to Busch Gardens and Adventure Island with the Preschool Card.

Registration for the card is available now and ends on Feb. 26, 2023. Once registered, visit Busch Gardens Tampa Bay or Adventure Island by March 31, 2023, to activate.

After the card has been activated, kids are free to enter the park until Dec. 31, 2023.

Busch Gardens stated that if you can’t find the email with the Preschool Card, log into your Busch Gardens account using your email and password and then check your order history.

For more information, visit here.

SeaWorld Orlando

Just like Busch Gardens, the same rules apply to SeaWorld Orlando.

Children five and under will be able to enjoy free admission to SeaWorld and Aquatica Orlando all year long – all you need is the Preschool Card!

Registration for the SeaWorld Preschool Card is available now and ends on Feb. 3, 2023. After registering for the card, visit SeaWorld or Aquatica Orlando by Feb. 28, 2023.

Once activated, the card is valid until Dec. 31, 2023.

According to SeaWorld, registration will not be available at the park’s front gate. Registration is only available online.

If you’re unable to find the email with your Preschool Card, simply log into your SeaWorld account using your email and password then check your order history.

For more information about SeaWorld Orlando or the Preschool Card, follow this link.