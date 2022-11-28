TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — President Joe Biden extended the emergency disaster declaration for the Seminole Tribe of Florida Monday, allowing more time for federal recovery after Hurricane Ian, according to a statement from the White House.

Hurricane Ian hit Florida on Sept. 23, causing widespread damage to multiple counties across the state and impacting communities in the storm’s path.

Federal funding was made available for disaster recovery, as well as direct assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, on Sept. 28.

The relief funds were made available to residents of Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Pinellas, and Sarasota counties.

Now that the disaster declaration for the Seminole Tribe has been extended, tribe members may receive 100% federal funding for an additional 30 days to receive assistance for storm recovery.

FEMA reported resources were available from a combination of national, state, and local recovery provisions. As of Nov. 23, FEMA reported $5,600 has been approved in federal funds to the Seminole Tribe in response to Hurricane Ian, from eight applications.