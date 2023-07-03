PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s Office is about to start investigating five incidents that involve parents letting their kids swim during double red flags.

The investigation will start sometime Friday evening. The parents that have already received a citation could end up facing child neglect charges in the future.

Bay County deputies warned the families to not let their children in the water, but Captain Jason Daffin said people out of state and even some locals ignore the warnings.

“Out of those five, four of them are from out of state, there’s one that is a local individual so you would think the local individual that’s been here for any amount of time would be well aware of what those flags mean and the repercussions of going in the water so, I mean, that does kind of come into effect on our decision-making,” Daffin said.

Most of the parents were older in age said Daffin and at this time no alcohol was involved.

“Just off the top, it looks like anywhere from 30 to 50-year-old parents have kids, to my knowledge, I don’t know that it’s not documented on this citation that I recall seeing so I don’t know the answer to that, I’d have to go back and review and speak with the deputies,” Daffin said.

Thankfully none of the kids involved with the families were hurt. Daffin said he takes extra precautions with his kids.

“But if you see a red flag or a single red flag, just be aware there is an undertow out there, it’s not the safest place, I would even be careful with my kids putting them in the water even on a single red, if it’s a double red flag, you’re unlawful to enter and or remain in the water,” Daffin said.

For the latest information surrounding the investigation, you can click here.

Seven people have drowned in Bay County in the last 2-weeks, all under double red flag conditions. If you don’t know what the flag system is you can either text PCBFLAGS at 888777 or click here.