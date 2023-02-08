This post was updated at 5:30 p.m. with more information

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Students and staff experienced some tense moments Wednesday afternoon at Bay High School.

The school went under lockdown after someone made a 911 call, reporting a shooting on campus.

The call came in a few minutes after 12:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Bay County Sheriff’s deputies and Panama City Police responded, searched the campus, and found nothing.

They determined the call was what’s known as a “swatting” incident, when someone calls in a false report of a deadly event, just to get a large police response.

They believe the same person also called in false reports in other cities.

“We just cannot stress enough how terrifying these situations are for everyone involved, including the parents but certainly the students and the staff and our whole community and we just wish law enforcement all the best in their active investigation,” Bay District Schools Director of Communications Sharon Michalik said. “We hope that they find the person that was responsible.”

Classes resumed after the lockdown but many parents pulled their kids out of school.

School counselors were also available for students who were traumatized by the incident.

