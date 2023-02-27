TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An arrest warrant was issued for rapper and Florida native, Kodak Black, who authorities said violated his bail conditions when he failed a drug test earlier this month.

According to the Broward County Clerk of Courts, Kodak Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, violated the conditions of his pretrial release after he failed to submit a sample to a random drug test on Feb. 3.

Then on Feb. 8, court documents show Kappri drug tested positive for fentanyl.

The 25-year-old was initially arrested in South Florida in July 2022 for trafficking in oxycodone and possession of a controlled substance.

In a release, the Florida Highway Patrol said that troopers pulled Kapri over because he was driving a purple SUV with window tints that appeared darker than the legal limit.

Troopers then detected a marijuana smell and searched the SUV where they found a small clear bag with 31 white tablets and almost $75,000 in cash.

The tablets were later identified as oxycodone.

The agency said record checks also revealed that Black’s vehicle tag and driver’s license were both expired.