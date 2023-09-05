GRAPHIC WARNING: The details in this article may be too disturbing for some readers.

LAKE WALES, Fla. (WFLA) — An affidavit released by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office revealed new disturbing details in the murder of Stephen Lee Rodda, who deputies say was killed by his own father.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said Stephen Thomas Rodda, 37, killed his son in a “horrific” murder at a mobile home in Lake Wales Monday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, the murder scene was discovered by the victim’s grandfather, Thomas Rodda, who was returning home from visiting his wife at the Palm Gardens Rehabilitation Center.

“When [Thomas Rodda] left the residence [at 8:00 a.m.], only Stephen Lee Rodda (victim) and Stephen Thomas Rodda (suspect) were at the residence,” the affidavit said.

Stephen Thomas Rodda (Credit: PCSO)

Before going inside the home at around 11 a.m., the victim’s grandfather was met by the suspect, who asked for a cigarette before giving him a cryptic warning.

“His quote was, ‘I wouldn’t go in there if I was you, I killed someone. You may need to call the police,’” Judd said.

The 16-year-old victim was found inside the dining area of the home. According to the affidavit, Stephen Thomas Rodda “viciously and brutally” hit his son’s head with the angle grinder so hard that it broke the tool, which was found next to the teenager’s body.

Deputies later found Stephen Thomas Rodda on Highway 60 near West Lake Wales Road North. He had “blood on his jeans and a fresh laceration on the knuckle of his right-hand index finger,” according to authorities.

The document said during an interview with detectives, the victim’s father, Stephen Thomas Rodda, said he thought his son died years ago when he was a child.

Stephen Lee Rodda (Photo provided by the family via the sheriff’s office)

“The suspect stated he was raped in that house when the suspect was younger,” the affidavit said. “He stated the victim had sexually assaulted his other son, Matthew Rodda, in the house. He advised law enforcement placed him in that house so he could rape his other son.”

According to the sheriff’s office, Stephen Thomas Rodda showed “no remorse or concern” for killing his son. The Polk County sheriff said the suspect had a history of psychotic episodes as well as a problem with methamphetamine use.

Stephen Thomas Rodda was charged with first-degree murder after his arrest.

“Our prayers are with the family, and I want you to know that the world lost a great young man today,” Judd said. “We lost a great young man, and we’ve got an evil, evil man in custody, and we’re going to do our best to see he spends the rest of his life in prison.”